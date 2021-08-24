Officer hurt in shooting that killed partner moves to rehab

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer left partially paralyzed by a shooting that killed his partner has been moved to a rehabilitation center but still faces “a long road ahead," the city's police superintendent says.

Officer Carlos Yanez, Jr.'s move out of a hospital marks “a major step in his recovery process,” Superintendent David Brown said Monday.

Yanez, 39, lost an eye and was partially paralyzed when he was shot three times on Aug. 7 in a shooting during a routine traffic stop that killed his 29-year-old partner, Officer Ella French. They had pulled over a vehicle for expired plates when a passenger in the vehicle opened fire.

Yanez’s sister and sister-in-law have set up a GoFundMe page seeking contributions for the extensive therapy he will need as he tries to overcome the paralysis.

“He still has a long road ahead, but we are grateful for the progress he is making,” Brown said.