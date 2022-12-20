Officer gets nearly 12 years for killing Atatiana Jefferson

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A former Texas police officer who fatally shot Atatiana Jefferson through a rear window of her home in 2019 was sentenced Tuesday to 11 years and 10 months in prison for his manslaughter conviction.
Aaron Dean, 38, had faced up to 20 years in prison, but jurors also had the option of sentencing him to probation. The same jury that convicted him of manslaughter Thursday also determined the sentence.
The white Fort Worth officer shot the 28-year-old Black woman while responding to a call about an open front door. His guilty verdict was a rare conviction of an officer for killing someone who was also armed with a gun.
During the trial, the primary dispute was whether Dean knew Jefferson was armed. Dean testified that he saw her weapon; prosecutors claimed the evidence showed otherwise.
Dean shot Jefferson on Oct. 12, 2019, after a neighbor called a nonemergency police line to report that the front door to Jefferson’s home was open. She had been playing video games that night with her 8-year-old nephew and it emerged at trial that they left the doors open to vent smoke from hamburgers the boy burnt.
Two ejected from SUV in Cedar Falls rollover crash
High School Girls' Wrestling: Cedar Falls takes down the giants, wins Battle of Waterloo title
Waterloo woman arrested for domestic assault after cutting adult son during dispute
Brothers in more than name: Wapsie Valley twins support, motivate in each other
Former Kmart building to become storage facility
High School Wrestling: Don Bosco, Osage, WSR advance to Battle of Waterloo finals
Waterloo man arrested for alleged assault, theft
73-year-old woman's body sat in mall parking lot for two days
Bernard Arnault has passed Elon Musk to become the world's richest person. So who is he?
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss reportedly 'left suicide note', Rihanna shares TikTok of baby boy, and more celeb news
Preps to Watch: Camden Davis, Zach Adelmund, Ellen Waller, Garrett Hempen and Sierra Moore
Sex offender arrested for fleeing work release
Bette Wubbena championed Cedar Valley with optimism, passion and hard work
Police investigating robbery, gunfire in Waterloo
Iowa’s COVID-19 infection rate increases but at slower pace Get the rest of the story here:
Photos: Video showing Michigan police shooting sparks protests
Protesters march along Monroe Center NW after Grand Rapids police released video of the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya in downtown Grand Rapids, Mich., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The 26-year-old Black man was fatally shot by a white Michigan police officer on April 4. (Joel Bissell/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP)
Joel Bissell
A makeshift memorial is set up for Patrick Lyoya on Nelson Avenue just north of Griggs Street SE in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The 26-year-old Black man was fatally shot by a white Michigan police officer on April 4. (Joel Bissell/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP)
Joel Bissell
Protesters carrying a Black Lives Matter flag march inside a fountain at Veterans Memorial Park following a march from the Grand Rapids Police Department. The protest was held in response to videos of the shooting of Patrick Lyoya, by a Grand Rapids police officer from April 4, being released to the public on Wednesday, April 13, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Daniel Shular/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
Daniel Shular
Protesters march through downtown Grand Rapids, Mich., near the police department during a demonstration held after videos of the shooting of Patrick Lyoya, by a Grand Rapids police officer from April 4, were released to the public on Wednesday, April 13, 2020. (Daniel Shular/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
Daniel Shular
A protester stands on top of a statue as others march into Veterans Memorial Park from the Grand Rapids Police Department for a demonstration after videos of the shooting of Patrick Lyoya, by a Grand Rapids police officer from April 4, were released to the public on Wednesday, April 13, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Daniel Shular/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
Daniel Shular
A police officer in riot gear watches from behind a dump trunk as protesters pass by during a march held in downtown Grand Rapids, Mich., after videos of the April 4 shooting of Patrick Lyoya by a Grand Rapids police officer were released to the public on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Daniel Shular/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
Daniel Shular
Protesters gather near Rosa Parks Circle after Grand Rapids police released video of the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya in downtown Grand Rapids, Mich., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The 26-year-old Black man was fatally shot by a white Michigan police officer on April 4. (Joel Bissell/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP)
Joel Bissell
Protesters gather outside Grand Rapids Police headquarters after police released video of the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya in downtown Grand Rapids, Mich., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The 26-year-old Black man was fatally shot by a white Michigan police officer on April 4. (Joel Bissell/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP)
Joel Bissell
Protesters gather outside Grand Rapids Police headquarters after police released video of the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya in downtown Grand Rapids, Mich., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The 26-year-old Black man was fatally shot by a white Michigan police officer on April 4. (Joel Bissell/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP)
Joel Bissell
Protesters march along Monroe Center NW after Grand Rapids police released video of the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya in downtown Grand Rapids, Mich., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The 26-year-old Black man was fatally shot by a white Michigan police officer on April 4. (Joel Bissell/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP)
Joel Bissell
A moment of silence is held as two activists act out how the family of 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya says he was killed in an unreleased video at the end of the Justice for Patrick Lyoya march in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Lyoya was killed during a traffic stop by a Grand Rapids police officer on Monday, April 4. (Daniel Shular/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
Daniel Shular
Peter Lyoya, right, father of Patrick Lyoya, closes his eyes as a tear runs down his face during the Justice for Patrick Lyoya march in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Saturday, April 9, 2022. The 26-year-old was killed during a traffic stop by a Grand Rapids police officer on Monday, April 4. (Daniel Shular/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
Daniel Shular
Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom, right, and Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington react as a TV display shows video evidence of a Grand Rapids police officer struggling with and shooting Patrick Lyoya at Grand Rapids City Hall on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Lyoya, 26, was shot and killed about 8:10 a.m., on April 4, after what police said was a traffic stop. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
Cory Morse
Activists rally for Patrick Lyoya in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom said Lyoya, 26, was shot after a struggle with an officer following a traffic stop on April 4. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
Cory Morse
Kaliyah Lesure, 9, and her mother, Kandice, speak out for Patrick Lyoya at Grand Rapids City Hall on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Grand Rapids, Mich. Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom said Lyoya, 26, was shot after a struggle with an officer following a traffic stop on April 4. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
Cory Morse
Activists rally for Patrick Lyoya in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom said Lyoya, 26, was shot after a struggle with an officer following a traffic stop on April 4. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
Cory Morse
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!