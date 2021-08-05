Offers flooding in after woodland hermit's cabin burns down

But Giles’ attorney Lisa Snow Wade said there are no discussions around allowing Lidstone to remain on the property.

“I did speak with Jodie Gedeon this morning who raised the idea of a lease, but I explained to her that we had considered this idea in the past when Mr. Lidstone had counsel, and we all concluded that it did not change the liability of the landowner to the town for having someone living in an illegal structure on the property,” she said in an email interview.

The other option for Lidstone would be to relocate to another parcel of land, a real possibility given that Gedeon has received about 20 offers from Maine, New Hampshire and as far as California. Many of those offers resulted from the media coverage of Lidstone's plight.

“It tells me that people have compassion and humanity and don't agree with what happens,” Gedeon said, adding she planned to discuss options with Lidstone in a jailhouse phone call Thursday night.

Lidstone told a judge during the Wednesday court appearance that he had no desire to comply with the order to leave the cabin. Most of his possessions were removed from it before the fire.