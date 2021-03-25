O'Farrell's 'Hamnet' wins book critics award for fiction

The book critics circle was founded in 1974 and has hundreds of members around the country. This year's awards are the first since the departure of numerous NBCC board members last summer in the wake of a dispute over the organization's response to the killing of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matters protests. The leadership brought in several new members and convinced some who had resigned to stay on, resulting, according to the critics circle, in “the most diverse board in NBCC history and one of the most experienced.”