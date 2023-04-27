On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» A diabetes drug being tested for weight loss is poised to further upend obesity care. Drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co. reported Thursday that its drug tirzepatide helped people with diabetes who were overweight or had obesity lose up to 16% of their body weight over 17 months in a late-stage trial.

» Federal prosecutors are urging a judge to keep behind bars Jack Teixeira, a Massachusetts Air National guardsman accused of leaking highly classified military documents, arguing he may still have access to secret national defense information that he could expose.

» Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is brushing off Disney's lawsuit against him as politically motivated and says it's time for the iconic company to stop getting favorable treatment in his state. Disney is suing DeSantis over the Republican’s takeover of its theme park district.

» Cigarette smoking dropped to another new all-time low last year, with 1 in 9 adults saying they were current smokers.

» Tucker Carlson has emerged publicly two days after Fox News fired him. He posted a two-minute monologue on Twitter Wednesday night that did not address why he suddenly became unemployed.

» In sports, the Heat and the Knicks close out their NBA series while the Grizzlies stay alive and the Warriors put the Kings on the brink of elimination. In the NHL, the Panthers win in overtime and the Kraken put the Avalanche in a hole three games to two.

» Prakazrel “Pras” Michel, a Fugees rapper accused in multimillion-dollar political conspiracies spanning two presidencies, has been found guilty after a trial that included testimony ranging from actor Leonardo DiCaprio to former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

» President Joe Biden and South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol have unveiled a new plan to counter North Korea’s persistent nuclear threat. It includes plans to periodically dock U.S. nuclear-armed submarines in South Korea for the first time in decades, bolster training between the two countries, and more.

» Asa Hutchinson launched his Republican campaign for president in his hometown of Bentonville, Arkansas.

» Speaker Kevin McCarthy is pushing toward a swift vote on his sweeping debt ceiling package. The White House calls the Republican proposal extreme and President Joe Biden has threatened to veto it.

» Disney is suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the Republican’s takeover of its theme park district, alleging Wednesday that the governor waged a “targeted campaign of government retaliation” after the company opposed a law critics call “Don’t Say Gay.”

» A writer has told a jury that Donald Trump raped her after she accompanied him into a deluxe department store fitting room in 1996. E. Jean Carroll began testifying Wednesday in the trial of her federal lawsuit.

» There is a growing phenomenon at historically Black colleges and universities. HBCUs are adding sports outside the more typical offerings of football, basketball, and track and field.

» Carolina Panthers coach Frank Reich says he and general manager Scott Fitterer have reached an agreement on which quarterback the team will take with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. But Reich says the team won’t say who that is until Thursday night, when the draft begins.

» The co-founder of a fundraising group linked to Steve Bannon that promised to help Donald Trump construct a wall along the southern U.S. border has been sentenced to four years and three months in prison.

» Ed Sheeran has taken the witness stand in a New York courtroom to deny allegations that his hit song “Thinking Out Loud” ripped off Marvin Gaye’s soul classic “Let’s Get It On.”

» The remains of a U.S. Army corporal killed during the Korean War and posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor have been identified, 73 years after he went missing.

» Bud Light may have fumbled its attempt to broaden its customer base by partnering with a transgender influencer. But experts say inclusive marketing is simply good business, and it’s here to stay.