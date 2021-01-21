Obama, Bush, Clinton unite in video praising transfer of power, wishing Biden well

"One of my fondest memories of the inauguration, was the grace and generosity that President Bush showed me, and Laura Bush showed Michelle," he said.

That was a reminder, Obama said, "that we can have a fierce disagreements and yet recognize each other's common humanity and that, as Americans, we have more in common than what separates us."

Clinton, meanwhile, said the US was "ready to march" with Biden and called it an "exciting time" for America despite the immediate challenges Biden's administration now faces.

"I'm glad you're there. And I wish you well," Clinton, a Democrat, said. "You have spoken for us today. Now you will lead for us."

Biden had said earlier Wednesday that Trump left him a "very generous letter" but would not immediately reveal the contents of the letter.

In his farewell address on Wednesday, Trump did not name Biden, but said he wished the "new administration great luck and great success."