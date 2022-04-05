 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Obama-Biden reunite to celebrate health law; $10 billion COVID deal; Kansas wins NCAA title

  • Updated
  • 0

Today is Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

FIRST, THE WEATHER

Multiday severe storm threat continues Tuesday, with parts of the Southeast seeing a chance for tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail. CNN meteorologist Gene Norman discusses the two systems bringing severe storms.

***

TOP STORIES

Biden Obama Health Care

FILE - Vice President Joe Biden whispers "This is a big f------ deal," to President Barack Obama after introducing Obama during the health care bill ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, March 23, 2010. 

Biden-Obama: White House reunion to celebrate health law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The last time President Barack Obama was in the White House was on Jan. 20, 2017, when he left to escort his successor — bent on overturning “Obamacare” — to the Capitol to be inaugurated.

Obama returns to the White House on Tuesday for a moment he can savor. His signature Affordable Care Act is now part of the fabric of the American health care system, and President Joe Biden is looking to extend its reach. Sign-ups under the health law have increased under Biden's stewardship, and more generous taxpayer subsidies have cut costs for enrollees, albeit temporarily.

Biden and Obama are marking the 12th anniversary of the law that back in 2010 the then-vice president had memorably called a “big (expletive) deal.” Its staying power has been enhanced by three Supreme Court victories and an emphatic thumbs-down vote by the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., which took the wind out of President Donald Trump’s efforts to repeal and replace it.

***

***

Congress Biden Budget

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., meets with reporters asking about President Joe Biden's proposed $5.8 trillion budget, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. 

Democratic, GOP Senate bargainers reach $10B COVID agreement

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate bargainers have reached agreement on a slimmed-down $10 billion package for countering COVID-19 with treatments, vaccines and other steps, the top Democratic and Republican negotiators said, but ended up dropping all funding to help nations abroad combat the pandemic.

The compromise drew quick support Monday from President Joe Biden, who initially pushed for a $22.5 billion package. In a setback, he ended up settling for much less despite administration warnings that the government was running out of money to keep pace with the disease's continued — though diminished — spread in the U.S.

***

APTOPIX NCAA North Carolina Kansas Basketball

Kansas's Remy Martin, center, celebrates with teammates after their win against North Carolina in a college basketball game at the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. 

Jayhawks rally, rock North Carolina 72-69 to win NCAA title

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Best. Comeback. Ever. Sounds pretty good next to Rock Chalk, Jayhawk.

What looked like a lost cause turned into one of the sweetest wins ever for Kansas.

The Jayhawks brought their fourth NCAA title back to Allen Fieldhouse on Monday thanks to a second-half flurry that erased a 16-point deficit and eventually overcame North Carolina 72-69 in an epic battle of power programs.

It was the largest comeback in national championship history, surpassing the 1963 title game when Loyola overcame a 15-point deficit to beat Cincinnati at the buzzer, 60-58.

***

This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, April 5

Ukraine's leader to brief top UN body on alleged massacres
National Politics
AP

Ukraine's leader to brief top UN body on alleged massacres

  • By OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's president planned to address the U.N.'s most powerful body on Tuesday after even more grisly evidence emerged of civilian massacres in areas that Russian forces recently left. Western nations expelled dozens more of Moscow's diplomats and weighed further sanctions as they expressed their disgust at what they say are war crimes.

Parkland, Florida, school shooter's jury selection begins
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

Parkland, Florida, school shooter's jury selection begins

  • By TERRY SPENCER - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The first day of jury selection in the worst U.S. mass shooting to go to trial was slow, methodical and painstaking — a process that is expected to drag on for two months.

Murkowski, Romney back Jackson, all but assure confirmation
National Politics
AP

Murkowski, Romney back Jackson, all but assure confirmation

  • By MARY CLARE JALONICK, BECKY BOHRER and KEVIN FREKING - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney say they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic elevation to the Supreme Court, giving President Joe Biden's nominee a burst of bipartisan support and all but assuring she'll become the first Black female justice.

Shooters still at large following mass killing in Sacramento
National
AP

Shooters still at large following mass killing in Sacramento

  • By ADAM BEAM and KATHLEEN RONAYNE - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A suspect believed connected to the mass shooting in Sacramento was arrested, but the multiple shooters police believe fatally shot six people and wounded 12 on a crowded street in California’s capital are still on the loose.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Masters Golf

The sun shines over an azalea during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament on Monday, April 4, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in sports history: April 5

In 1984, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar hits a sky hook to become the NBA’s top career scorer. Wilt Chamberlain, with 31,419 points, held the record sinc…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

