Oath Keeper pleads guilty in Jan. 6 riot, will cooperate

Dolan was arrested in May and is among 20 members and associates of the Oath Keepers accused of conspiring to block the certification of President Joe Biden's victory in last year's election.

He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of obstruction of an official proceeding. The judge said federal sentencing guidelines call for a term of more than five years to six-and-a-half years behind bars. An email seeking comment was sent to Dolan's attorney.

Members of the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys, make up a fraction of the more than 600 people charged with federal crimes in the riot. But they face some of the most serious charges, including those involving accusations they plotted to thwart the certification of the Electoral College vote.

Authorities say that days before the riot, Dolan and other extremists joined an invitation only encrypted Signal message group called "OK FL DC OP Jan 6."

On Jan. 6, he and the other defendant, who were in the crowd on the east side Capitol steps, joined up with other Oath Keepers dressed in tactical vests and helmets who were marching toward the door in a military-style stack formation. The group forcibly entered the building, authorities say in court documents.