NYPD officer hit, killed on highway lived 'American dream'

De Blasio, in his remarks, called on state lawmakers to strengthen penalties for people who harm or kill others while driving under the influence, saying that current drunken driving laws are of little deterrent.

“We need to make this change and we need to make it in honor of Officer Anastasios Tsakos,” de Blasio said.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel To Towers Foundation, started after 9/11 to support families of fallen first responders, has said that it will pay off the mortgage on Tsakos’ home.

Irene Tsakos said her husband was a loving father to their 6-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son, building little houses out of cardboard boxes, playing horsey, teaching them the names of all of his tools and letting their daughter play hairdresser with his hair.

Anastasios Tsakos was an eternal optimist and an avid motorcycle rider, Irene told family, friends and police officials — many wearing masks because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a pilot, he dreamed of hitting the lottery so he could buy a small plane and they could travel the world, she said.

“I will miss everything about him. Everything. Most of all, I will miss his hugs,” Irene Tsakos said before lingering over her husband's open casket as the church cleared of all but a few mourners.