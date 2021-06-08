NYC's 1,000-lawyer law department targeted by cyberattack

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City's law department was been hit with a cyberattack that forced officials to take the 1,000-lawyer agency offline, but Mayor Bill de Blasio said he believes no data was compromised in the hack.

“To this hour we have not seen information compromised or a ransom demand,” the Democratic mayor said at a virtual news briefing on Tuesday, adding that the investigation was “evolving.”

City officials said they disconnected the law department’s computers from the city’s network on Sunday, after discovering the cyberattack.

“As the investigation remains ongoing, the City has taken additional steps to maintain security, including limiting access to the Law Department’s network at this time,” de Blasio spokesperson Laura Feyer said in a statement.

Geoff Brown, the city's chief information security officer, who joined de Blasio at Tuesday's briefing, said the attack was “not a ransom situation" but declined to discuss possible motives.

“We do fully expect the law department IT environment will be securely reestablished promptly so the law department can get back to the business of serving New Yorkers,” he said.