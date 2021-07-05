NYC temporary morgue lingers, a reminder of pandemic's pain

Meanwhile, Rabbi Regina Sandler-Phillips — who has organized volunteers to keep at-home vigils for the dead around the world, especially the unclaimed and unnamed — ventures periodically to an unobtrusive spot near the temporary morgue. She goes to bear witness “to what is not seen, and those who are not named,” she says.

The pain surrounding the facility’s creation and continued use “highlights the difficulties of how we honor the dead,” she says.

The group at the Ocean View cemetery on June 17 was there to bear witness, too.

“We don't want them to go to their final resting place alone,” said Diane Kramer, a volunteer with a charity called the Foundation for Dignity. It works with Martin's office, which arranged the burial at the private cemetery.

Little information could be confirmed about Davis, who was 76, and Quince, 62.

Varga, 81, had a background in information science and business consulting, spoke four languages and worked in recent years on a documentary film about homelessness, according to his social media profiles.