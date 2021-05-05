NYC schools rename Columbus Day to fete Italians, Indigenous

But Columbus has fans in New York, where tens of thousands of Italian Americans march through Manhattan in a show of ethnic pride every Columbus Day.

“We have to honor that day as a day to recognize the contributions of all Italian Americans, so of course the day should not have been changed arbitrarily,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday.

The Democratic mayor, who speaks frequently of his own Italian heritage, said that neither he nor Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter was consulted about the initial switch to just Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Asked about the matter at a virtual news briefing, de Blasio said the process of changing the name wasn't right, “but the end result, it’s going to be a day to honor Italian American heritage, a day to honor Indigenous peoples, I think that’s a good way forward.”

New York state's Italian American governor, who has clashed with de Blasio throughout the time both men have been in office, saw it differently.

“I support an Indigenous peoples' holiday," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at his own briefing. “But I also support Columbus Day. You can have an Indigenous peoples' day without intruding on Columbus Day, and that is the spirit of New York.”