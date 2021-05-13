NYC mayoral race heats up with 6 weeks to go before primary

Stringer denied the allegation and said the two had had a brief, consensual relationship.

Elected officials and organizations that had endorsed Stringer rushed to withdraw their backing, though some unions, including the American Federation of Teachers, are sticking with him.

State Sen. Jessica Ramos, a Queens Democrat, said she rescinded her endorsement even though she doesn't know whether Stringer or Kim is telling the truth.

“For me the issue here is that we’re talking about an incident that took place 20 years ago that will likely not have any sort of conclusive investigation — certainly not within the time frame of the primary election — and I strongly believe will forever be stuck in a he said-she said,” Ramos said. “To me it’s about New Yorkers deserving a mayor that is not distracted or marred by a scandal, especially one of this size.”

For some, the misconduct accusation points to the need for more women in high office. Unlike other American cities such as Chicago, Atlanta, New Orleans or San Francisco, New York City has never elected a female mayor. Nor has New York state had a female governor.