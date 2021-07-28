NY to require state employees to get vaccines, or get tested

New York state regulations already require hospital workers to be vaccinated against measles and rubella.

There about 256,500 state employees, according to New York state payroll system data. It was not immediately clear if the mandate would cover employees outside of executive agencies, like state court workers.

The Democrat said his administration still needed to speak with union officials about how to implement the policy. Some unions representing government workers in New York City have objected to the “get vaccinated or get tested” mandate there, which is set to take effect in mid-September.

CSEA President Mary Sullivan, whose union represents New York state and local government workers, said it supports Cuomo's vaccination policy: "(W)e cannot slide backwards now or we put our members, workers, our families, children and all of us at greater risk."

This summer, the state's public university system launched its own vaccinate-or-test policy for employees, according to SUNY spokesperson Leo Rosales.

United University Professions president Fred Kowal said the additional mandate for some state hospital workers announced by Cuomo would have to be negotiated, “which I am willing to negotiate.”