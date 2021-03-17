NY state Assembly hires top law firm for Cuomo investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York's state Assembly hired a Manhattan law firm to assist its impeachment investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, legislative leaders announced Wednesday.

The firm of Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, which has more than 900 attorneys and offices around the world, will lead the probe, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine said.

“Since Thursday, Chairman Lavine led a vigorous search for a top-flight firm to assist with the investigation. I have the utmost faith that Assemblymember Lavine and our Judiciary Committee will conduct a full and fair investigation,” Heastie said, adding that he expected the investigation to be “thorough and expeditious.”

The appointment was immediately panned by one of the women who has accused Cuomo of sexual harassment, Lindsey Boylan, who said she wouldn't cooperate with the inquiry.

“What would be the point of survivors talking to investigators of your sham investigation @CarlHeastie?” Boylan tweeted. “I am in conversation with other women who have no interest in your corrupt, cynical ‘investigation.’ Hard pass.”