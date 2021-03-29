NY social service agency sued for not allowing X gender mark

The lawsuit filed in state court in Manhattan names the agency commonly referred to as OTDA, along with the state health department and Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The lawsuit also names the New York City Department of Social Services, though it notes city officials have urged the state to update their system. There was no immediate comment from the Cuomo administration or from the city agency.

New York is among at least 18 states that provide some legal recognition of nonbinary gender markers, according to the lawsuit. In addition to birth certificates, the state said in a November court filing it was modifying Department of Motor Vehicles computers to offer driver’s licenses with an X gender marker.

The lawsuit said the OTDA system discriminates on the basis of gender identity, violating state human rights and civil rights laws, as well as the state constitution. The lawsuit demands that the state agency add “X” as a valid gender identity option in the benefits system, as well as updated guidance and training for social services staff on proper conduct when dealing with nonbinary people.

Co-plaintiff Jaime Mitchell said the lack of an X option is an extra indignity for already vulnerable people in need of Medicaid or food stamps. Mitchell, 40, was able to get a birth certificate with an X marker in January, but was unable to update their benefits records.