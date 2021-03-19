NY prosecutors interview Cohen an 8th time in Trump inquiry

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, was interviewed on Friday for an eighth time by New York prosecutors investigating the former president's finances.

Cohen met with investigators at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office amid a swirl of new activity in the the criminal inquiry, including fresh subpoenas and face-to-face meetings with key witnesses.

The investigation includes an examination of whether Trump or his businesses lied about the value of assets to gain favorable loan terms and tax benefits. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. also is scrutinizing hush-money payments paid to women on Trump’s behalf.

His office is now in possession of eight years of Trump’s tax records after a lengthy legal battle.