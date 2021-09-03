Nurse staffing crisis hits hospitals; some in GOP leery of Texas abortion law; mourning after Ida

Today is Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
TOP STORIES
US hospitals hit with nurse staffing crisis amid COVID
The COVID-19 pandemic has created a nurse staffing crisis that is forcing many U.S. hospitals to pay top dollar to get the help they need to handle the crush of patients this summer.
The problem, health leaders say, is twofold: Nurses are quitting or retiring, exhausted or demoralized by the crisis. And many are leaving for lucrative temporary jobs with traveling-nurse agencies that can pay $5,000 or more a week.
It's gotten to the point where doctors are saying, “Maybe I should quit being a doctor and go be a nurse,” said Dr. Phillip Coule, chief medical officer at Georgia's Augusta University Medical Center, which has on occasion seen 20 to 30 resignations in a week from nurses taking traveling jobs.
Seeing danger, some in GOP leery of Texas abortion law
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Almost instantly after most abortions were banned in Texas, Democrats were decrying the new law as unconstitutional, an assault on women's health that must be challenged. But the reaction from many Republicans on the other side hasn't been nearly as emphatic.
Though some in the GOP are celebrating the moment as a long-sought win for the anti-abortion rights movement, others are minimizing the meaning of the Supreme Court's Wednesday midnight decision that allowed the bill to take effect. A few are even slamming the court and the law.
Or dodging.
Cleanup and mourning continue after Ida soaks Northeast US
The cleanup — and mourning — continued Friday as the Northeast U.S. recovered from record-breaking rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
At least 46 people in five states died as storm water cascaded into people's homes and engulfed automobiles, overwhelming urban drainage systems never meant to handle so much rain in such a short time.
The toll was highest in New Jersey, where 23 people perished in heavy rains late Wednesday and early Thursday. A majority were people who drowned after their vehicles were caught in flash floods, some dying in their submerged cars, some getting swept away after exiting into fast-moving water.
Top headlines this morning: Sept. 3
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is calling for greater public resolve to confront climate change and help the nation deal with the fierce storms, flooding and wildfires that have beset the country as he makes a sojourn to hurricane-battered Louisiana on Friday.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Fire crews took advantage of decreasing winds to battle a California wildfire near popular Lake Tahoe and were even able to allow some people back to their homes but dry weather and a weekend warming trend meant the battle was far from over.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A stretch of robust hiring over the past few months may have slowed in August at a time when the delta variant's spread has discouraged some Americans from flying, shopping and eating out.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand authorities were so worried about an extremist inspired by the Islamic State group they were following him around-the-clock and were able to shoot and kill him within 60 seconds of him unleashing a frenzied knife attack that wounded six people Friday at an Auckland supermarket.
BOSTON (AP) — Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the once-powerful prelate who was expelled from the priesthood for sexual abuse, is due in court Friday to face accusations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago.
LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital.
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — American players and the entire U.S. soccer community waited 1,424 days for this moment. Neither a triumph no…
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — C.J. Stroud's mind was not right as he sparred with first-game jitters, feeling “kind of all over the place" in his debut a…
NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
Allied forces invaded Italy during World War II, the same day Italian officials signed a secret armistice with the Allies, and more events tha…
In 2016, Serena Williams earns her 307th career victory, passing Martina Navratilova among women and tying Roger Federer. See more sports mome…
