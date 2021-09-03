 Skip to main content
Nurse staffing crisis hits hospitals; some in GOP leery of Texas abortion law; mourning after Ida
Nurse staffing crisis hits hospitals; some in GOP leery of Texas abortion law; mourning after Ida

Northeast will finally see a dry and pleasant day, but the Middle Plains will see rain and storms. We are also monitoring the Atlantic tropics. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest.

Today is Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Virus Outbreak US

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2021, file photo, a poster honoring medical and frontline workers, hangs on a nursing station of an intensive care unit, at the Willis-Knighton Medical Center in Shreveport, La. 

US hospitals hit with nurse staffing crisis amid COVID

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a nurse staffing crisis that is forcing many U.S. hospitals to pay top dollar to get the help they need to handle the crush of patients this summer.

The problem, health leaders say, is twofold: Nurses are quitting or retiring, exhausted or demoralized by the crisis. And many are leaving for lucrative temporary jobs with traveling-nurse agencies that can pay $5,000 or more a week.

It's gotten to the point where doctors are saying, “Maybe I should quit being a doctor and go be a nurse,” said Dr. Phillip Coule, chief medical officer at Georgia's Augusta University Medical Center, which has on occasion seen 20 to 30 resignations in a week from nurses taking traveling jobs.

***

Abortion Statehouses

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 21, 2019 file photo, an abortion rights advocate holds a sign at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. 

Seeing danger, some in GOP leery of Texas abortion law

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Almost instantly after most abortions were banned in Texas, Democrats were decrying the new law as unconstitutional, an assault on women's health that must be challenged. But the reaction from many Republicans on the other side hasn't been nearly as emphatic.

Though some in the GOP are celebrating the moment as a long-sought win for the anti-abortion rights movement, others are minimizing the meaning of the Supreme Court's Wednesday midnight decision that allowed the bill to take effect. A few are even slamming the court and the law.

Or dodging.

***

Tropical Weather Altlantic

A resident in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York sorts through her water logged belongings, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in New York. 

Cleanup and mourning continue after Ida soaks Northeast US

The cleanup — and mourning — continued Friday as the Northeast U.S. recovered from record-breaking rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

At least 46 people in five states died as storm water cascaded into people's homes and engulfed automobiles, overwhelming urban drainage systems never meant to handle so much rain in such a short time.

The toll was highest in New Jersey, where 23 people perished in heavy rains late Wednesday and early Thursday. A majority were people who drowned after their vehicles were caught in flash floods, some dying in their submerged cars, some getting swept away after exiting into fast-moving water.

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

Top headlines this morning: Sept. 3

Seeing danger, some in GOP leery of Texas abortion law
National Politics
Seeing danger, some in GOP leery of Texas abortion law

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Almost instantly after most abortions were banned in Texas, Democrats were decrying the new law as unconstitutional, an assault on women's health that must be challenged. But the reaction from many Republicans on the other side hasn't been nearly as emphatic.

Biden message to battered Gulf Coast: 'We are here for you'
National Politics
Biden message to battered Gulf Coast: 'We are here for you'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is calling for greater public resolve to confront climate change and help the nation deal with the fierce storms, flooding and wildfires that have beset the country as he makes a sojourn to hurricane-battered Louisiana on Friday.

Calmer winds aid California fire fight but hot weekend looms
National
Calmer winds aid California fire fight but hot weekend looms

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Fire crews took advantage of decreasing winds to battle a California wildfire near popular Lake Tahoe and were even able to allow some people back to their homes but dry weather and a weekend warming trend meant the battle was far from over.

New Zealand police kill 'terrorist' after he stabs 6 people
World
New Zealand police kill 'terrorist' after he stabs 6 people

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand authorities were so worried about an extremist inspired by the Islamic State group they were following him around-the-clock and were able to shoot and kill him within 60 seconds of him unleashing a frenzied knife attack that wounded six people Friday at an Auckland supermarket.

Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, due in court in sex assault case
National
Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, due in court in sex assault case

BOSTON (AP) — Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the once-powerful prelate who was expelled from the priesthood for sexual abuse, is due in court Friday to face accusations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Indonesia

A worker feeds macaques during a feeding time at Sangeh Monkey Forest in Sangeh, Bali Island, Indonesia, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Deprived of their preferred food source - the bananas, peanuts and other goodies brought in by the tourists now kept away by the coronavirus - hungry monkeys on the resort island of Bali have taken to raiding villagers' homes in the search for something tasty. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Sept. 3

Today in history: Sept. 3

Allied forces invaded Italy during World War II, the same day Italian officials signed a secret armistice with the Allies, and more events tha…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

