NTSB to recover plane wreckage after deadly Alaska crash

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Federal investigators hoped Sunday to recover the wreckage of a sightseeing plane that crashed in southeast Alaska, killing six people, but the timing of the recovery depended on the weather, a National Transportation Safety Board official said.

The wreckage was in a rugged, steep area that is heavily forested, said Clint Johnson, chief of the agency’s Alaska region.

“Very challenging conditions,” Johnson said, adding that the wreckage would have to be removed by helicopter.

He said Sunday morning he had not yet received an update from the team as to their status in trying to recover the wreckage.

Johnson said the site was at 1,800 feet (548.6 meters) to 2,000 feet (609.6 meters) “up on the side of a mountain,” and that weather has been an issue. The site is about 12 miles northeast of Ketchikan, Johnson said.

Interviews also were planned Sunday with the airplane operator and others in Ketchikan, he said.

The flight was returning to Ketchikan on Thursday from a tour of Misty Fjords National Monument when it crashed, Johnson said.