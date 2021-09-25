NTSB: Broadcasting only boat size led to fatal towboat crash

Each was broadcasting only the towboat's size: 69 feet long (21 meters) for the RC Creppel, 200 feet (61 meters) for the Cooperative Spirit.

The larger boat's barges, though, stretched ahead for another 1,400 feet (427 meters) and up to 210 feet (64 meters) across, the report said. That made the total length nearly one-third of a mile.

The boats approaching each other would have had a better picture if either had included its tow size in the broadcasts, the report said.

The RC Creppel’s pilot gave full dimensions — 514 feet (157 meters) by 42 feet (13 meters) — to the Cooperative Spirit’s pilot during a radio call to work out plans, the report said. But, it said, the larger boat's pilot didn’t provide such information and the RC Creppel’s pilot didn’t ask.

Another call might have clarified what each pilot planned to do, but no subsequent call was made, the report said.

“The absence of a radio call or ‘danger’ signal indicates that neither pilot was aware of the impending collision,” the report said.

It said the Cooperative Spirit pilot assumed that the smaller boat's pilot “was in a better location for viewing and assessing their meeting, and had plenty of room to move.”