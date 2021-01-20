NRA fights for its future in Texas, New York courts

Neligan told Hale on Wednesday that the NRA filed for bankruptcy in part because it feared “death by 1,000 cuts” not solely from the New York case, but from various lawsuits it faces across the country.

The NRA and James' office were set to tangle again Thursday before a New York judge over the lawsuit, the latest in a series of state regulatory challenges that spurred the organization’s pivot to bankruptcy.

James sued the NRA last August, seeking its dissolution over claims that top executives illegally diverted tens of millions of dollars for lavish trips, no-show contracts for associates and other questionable expenditures.

The NRA has denied the allegations, said “thwarting the NRA’s corporate purpose is a career goal for James,” and argued in court papers that the lawsuit should be thrown out on technical grounds.

NRA lawyers said claims in the New York lawsuit overlapped with other pending lawsuits and that the matter was better suited for federal court rather than state court.

Assistant New York attorney general James Sheehan said his office was hiring Texas lawyers to argue on its behalf during the bankruptcy proceedings. Hale said he’d hear more about the state’s lawsuit and other litigation against the NRA at future hearings.