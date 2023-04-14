On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» For the second year in a row, the National Rifle Association is holding its convention within days of mass shootings that shook the nation. The gathering kicked off Friday in Indianapolis with a bevy of top Republican presidential candidates.

» A Massachusetts Air National Guardsman has appeared in court, accused in the leak of highly classified military documents. The guardsman, Jack Teixeira, did not enter a plea at Friday's hearing in Boston and was returned to detention pending his next appearance — next week.

» France’s Constitutional Council has approved an unpopular plan to raise the retirement age to 64 that unleashed mass protests.

» Admirers pack the streets for President Joe Biden on his last day in Ireland Friday.

» The Justice Department has charged 28 members of Mexico’s powerful Sinaloa cartel, including sons of notorious drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, in a sprawling fentanyl-trafficking investigation.

» The Biden administration and a drug manufacturer are asking the Supreme Court to preserve access to an abortion pill free from restrictions imposed by lower court rulings, while a legal fight continues.

» Historians and archeologists in South Carolina are preparing to rebury 12 unknown U.S. Revolutionary War soldiers who died in the 1780 battle at Camden.

» On this week's AP Religion Roundup, the confluence of Ramadan, Passover and Easter sparks tensions in Jerusalem.