» For the second year in a row, the National Rifle Association is holding its convention within days of mass shootings that shook the nation. The gathering kicked off Friday in Indianapolis with a bevy of top Republican presidential candidates.
» A Massachusetts Air National Guardsman has appeared in court, accused in the leak of highly classified military documents. The guardsman, Jack Teixeira, did not enter a plea at Friday's hearing in Boston and was returned to detention pending his next appearance — next week.
» France’s Constitutional Council has approved an unpopular plan to raise the retirement age to 64 that unleashed mass protests.
» Admirers pack the streets for President Joe Biden on his last day in Ireland Friday.
» The Justice Department has charged 28 members of Mexico’s powerful Sinaloa cartel, including sons of notorious drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, in a sprawling fentanyl-trafficking investigation.
» The Biden administration and a drug manufacturer are asking the Supreme Court to preserve access to an abortion pill free from restrictions imposed by lower court rulings, while a legal fight continues.
» Historians and archeologists in South Carolina are preparing to rebury 12 unknown U.S. Revolutionary War soldiers who died in the 1780 battle at Camden.
» On this week's AP Religion Roundup, the confluence of Ramadan, Passover and Easter sparks tensions in Jerusalem.
How people in Florida are responding after more than two feet of rain fell in Fort Lauderdale in less than two days, watch a large bear stalk a group of hikers in Canada, and more of today's top videos.
More than two feet of rain fell in Fort Lauderdale in less than two days, leaving homes and roads underwater. Here's how some of them responded.
Fort Lauderdale experienced the rainiest day in its history Wednesday – a 1-in-1,000-year rainfall event. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has t…
When out hiking one of the last things you want to encounter is a bear, but that’s exactly what happened on a trail in Vancouver, Canada.
A Spanish extreme athlete emerges into daylight after 500 days living in a cave. Beatriz Flamini, an elite sportswoman, mountaineer and climbe…
Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the US Air National Guard, was arrested by the FBI on Thursday over the leak online of classified US do…
If being the rat czar of NYC doesn’t sound appealing to you, you’d be surprised how many people applied for the job. Kathleen Corradi beat out…
Locals hope to avoid a repeat of the 2019 “poppy apocalypse” when thousands of flowers were trampled by daytrippers.
The first picture of a black hole was captured in 2019. The image of black hole M87 was taken by the Event Horizon Telescope and at the time w…
OpenAI's ChatGPT has put artificial intelligence in the headlines, and AI is now making its mark in art museums and galleries.