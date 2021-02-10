Now-adult in same-sex custody battle seeks removal from suit

Some of the attorneys helping Jenkins in the civil case are from the Montgomery, Alabama-based Southern Poverty Law Center.

“All the attorneys who purport to represent me and my wishes are acting contrary to my wishes and desires and in (a) way to further a cause that is the exact opposite of what my desires and wishes as their client in fact are," she said in the affidavit.

Jenkins' Vermont lawyer Sarah Star said they would not oppose dropping Isabella Miller from the lawsuit.

“It is Janet’s most sincere hope that Isabella returns to the United States to reunite with her family," Star said Wednesday in an emailed statement. “Janet will proceed with her own claims against the individuals and organizations responsible for Isabella’s kidnapping.”

Lisa Miller and Jenkins were joined in a Vermont civil union in 2000, shortly after the state became the first to recognize same-sex relationships.

The two women had Isabella through artificial insemination and later broke up. Miller, the biological mother, moved to Virginia and was given custody, with the Vermont family court granting Jenkins regular visitation.