'Nothing's safe' as wildfire tears through California town

GREENVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Shelton Douthit and his team at the Feather River Land Trust in Northern California have been working to restore the lush natural habitat and protect Indigenous artifacts around Lake Almanor. Now, after a ferocious wildfire tore through the area, he knows “nothing's safe."

Driven by fierce winds and bone-dry vegetation, the Dixie Fire destroyed most of downtown and dozens of homes in the gold rush-era community of Greenville, growing to become the third-largest in California history. The museum, medical offices, fire equipment and structures significant to a Native American tribe were lost in the town of about 1,000.

“This fire is so intense that I think we’re learning as a community, as a region, that this is not a normal fire. It’s a beast,” said Douthit, who is the trust's executive director.

The Dixie Fire, named for the road where it started, was still raging Friday and now spans an area of 676 square miles (1,751 square kilometers), greater than the size of New York City. No injuries or deaths have been reported, but the fire continued to threaten more than 10,000 homes Friday. It is just 35% contained.

Fire officials said the gusts were so strong on Thursday they uprooted a tree and knocked it over a garage.