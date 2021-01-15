NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

THE FACTS: The federal law enforcement agency has not made such a statement. On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump for “ incitement of insurrection. ” The president had urged his supporters to come to Washington on Jan. 6 to protest election results on the day Congress was set to certify Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election. At a rally that day, Trump made repeated calls to his supporters to fight. “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” he said. As Trump was speaking, his supporters began storming the Capitol in what became a deadly siege. On a Jan. 7 press call with reporters, federal law enforcement made clear that they are looking into everyone who might have been involved with the attack on the Capitol. “Yes, we are looking at all actors here, not only the people that went into the building,” Michael Sherwin, the acting U.S. attorney in Washington said, adding they could also look at anyone who may have played an ancillary role. “We will look at every actor and all criminal charges.” While some legal experts have said Trump may have violated federal law by inciting a riot, the legal bar for such a prosecution is high. On Jan. 8, a prosecutor in Sherwin’s office told reporters he did not expect that charge to be filed against Trump or others who spoke at the Jan. 6 rally, though he did say prosecutors will follow the evidence. Yet social media users are spreading false information that the FBI has definitively exonerated Trump from any responsibility. “The FBI has just cleared President Donald Trump of any guilt, any connection to the Jan. 6 attack on our state Capitol,” says a man in a video that has been viewed more than 80,000 times since it first posted to YouTube on Wednesday. “The FBI has just released their findings that this was pre-planned and had nothing to do with President Donald John Trump,” he says. He later adds, “He was partially impeached on this bull nonsense.” But there is no record of the FBI making such a statement as is described in the video. In response to an inquiry from The Associated Press, a spokesperson for FBI wrote: “We will direct you to https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/capitol-violence for relevant information and statements made by the FBI.” An AP review of the site did not surface any FBI statements that match the one quoted in the video. “No, the FBI would not make a statement like that,” said Mary McCord, a former federal prosecutor who is currently the legal director at Georgetown University Law Center's Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection. McCord, who has said she believes a criminal investigation of Trump is warranted, said the FBI does not have the authority to ”clear" someone of a crime. Another former federal prosecutor, Laurie Levenson, who teaches at Loyola Law School, told the AP it is far too early to have definitive answers from the federal agency. “It is not how the FBI works,," Levenson said. “They are in the midst of a huge investigation." Within six days of the Capitol breach, the FBI announced it had opened 170 criminal cases.