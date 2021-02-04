 Skip to main content
Not child's play: Chucky doll featured in errant Amber Alert in Texas
spotlight AP

Not child's play: Chucky doll featured in errant Amber Alert in Texas

ODD AMBER ALERT CHUCKY

This photo provided by The Texas Department of Public Safety shows an Amber Alert test for Chucky and his son Glen Ray that was released last Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 by the agency. The Texas Department of Public Safety is apologizing after accidentally sending out an Amber Alert about Chucky, the killer doll featured in the 1980s horror film “Child's Play.” The alert was meant to be an internal test, but it was instead sent out three times last week in Texas.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Rest assured, “Chucky” is not on the loose.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has apologized after mistakenly issuing an Amber Alert that said the killer doll featured in the 1988 horror film “Child's Play” was a suspect in the kidnapping of his 5-year-old son, Glen Ray, who was featured in “Seed of Chucky.”

The emergency alert described Chucky as a 3-foot, 1-inch-tall (0.9-meter-tall) doll wearing “blue denim overalls with multi-colored striped long sleeve shirt wielding a huge kitchen knife.”

The alert was mistakenly sent out three times last week to Amber Alert subscribers. The agency said it was a test malfunction.

Last week's weird news

