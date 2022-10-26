 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Noseda extends for 3 years with Zurich Opera through 2027-28

  • 0

Zurich Opera music director Gianandrea Noseda has agreed to a three-year contract extension through the 2027-28 season.

The new deal was announced Wednesday and will keep the conductor in his post after Matthias Schulz succeeds Andreas Homoki as intendant and artistic director starting with the 2025-26 season.

Noseda, 58, replaced Fabio Luisi as Zurich Opera’s music director at the start of the 2021-22 season and is halfway through the company’s new staging of Wagner’s Ring Cycle, directed by Homoki.

Noseda has been music director of the National Symphony Orchestra in Washington, D.C., since the 2017-18 season and has served since 2016-17 as principal guest conductor of the London Symphony Orchestra.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: These are the worst U.S. cities to retire in

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News