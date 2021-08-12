Northwest heat wave: Focus on getting water to vulnerable

On Wednesday, people began coming into a 24-hour cooling center in north Portland before it opened on the first day of the heat wave.

The first few people in were experiencing homelessness. Among them was December Snedecor, who slept two nights in the same center in June when temperatures reached 116 F (47 C).

She said she planned to sleep there again this week because the heat in her tent was unbearable.

“I poured water over myself a lot. It was up in the teens, hundred-and-something heat. It made me dizzy. It was not good,” Snedecor said of the June heat.

Abadia, the high school runner, recently started a youth-run organization to address climate change after seeing her life directly affected by it.

“Climate change is everything I’ve been thinking about for the past weeks,“ she said. “This heat wave and the wildfires we faced here a year ago — and even now around the world — have really been a new reminder to what we’re facing and, kind of, the immediate action that needs to be taken.“

