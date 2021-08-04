Northern Maine school library burns, bookstores raise funds

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — After a fire at an elementary school library in northern Maine destroyed its collection of books, a bookstore at the other end of the state helped replace them.

A fire on July 25 burned the library at Dr. Levesque Elementary School in Frenchville, a small community on the border with Canada, the Portland Press Herald reported Tuesday.

“The library lost a lot, but in all honesty, my heart goes out to the teachers and the years of preparation and work that they lost,” librarian Tracie Boucher told the newspaper. “It really was like losing a second home for the teachers and staff.”

Boucher reached out to the children's book author Lynn Plourde, who has family ties to the area, and she contacted Print: A Bookstore, located 300 miles (483 kilometers) south in Portland.

Boucher gave the bookstore a wish list of about 100 books that the school most urgently wanted replaced and within 24 hours, community members had donated enough to purchase all of them.