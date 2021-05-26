Northeast experiences cool and rainy start to Memorial Day Weekend, while summer is in full gear elsewhere

There will be the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms, however, especially near the Gulf and Carolina coasts on Saturday.

Sunday will likely be the driest day overall in the Southeast with the sun shining, making for a perfect pool day. Portions of the Florida Peninsula may contend with an afternoon thunderstorm ahead of a cold front, which essentially divides the hot and mild air masses.

Temperatures will be rather seasonable too on Sunday, except for the Carolinas which will have high temperatures around 5 degrees below normal.

Memorial Day will be similar to Sunday. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than Sunday in the Gulf Coast states. Most locations will have highs range from the mid 80s to low 90s on Monday. The risk for passing thunderstorms will continue in Florida.

Strong storms in the Plains

Temperatures will also be below average in the Plains and Midwest, but will be on the cool side through the duration of the holiday weekend.

Thunderstorms and showers can be to blame as a new storm system slowly forms near the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains. This will cause rounds of storms, similar to the weather already this week.