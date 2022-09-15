 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

North Macedonia detains 142 migrants near border

  • Updated
  • 0

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — A group of 142 migrants was detained near North Macedonia's southern border with Greece early Thursday, authorities said.

A police statement said the detainees were mostly from Syria and Pakistan, and had entered from Greece. They were taken to a shelter pending deportation to Greece.

Police say the number of people illegally entering North Macedonia has doubled so far this year, compared to the same period in 2021.

More than 11,000 people — mostly from Pakistan, Syria and India — have been stopped this year. They usually pay criminal gangs to be smuggled through the Balkans to Europe's prosperous heartland.

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Social Security recipients could get 8.7% COLA increase as inflation keeps rising

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News