North Dakota tourist town evacuated because of wildfire

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Firefighters have stopped a wildfire from spreading in the western North Dakota tourist town of Medora, where its 100 residents were forced to evacuate, officials said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damaged structures in the community, which is on the doorstep of Theodore Roosevelt National Park. Crews spared the Burning Hills Amphitheatre, home to the Medora Musical.

The blaze, which has consumed about 15 square miles (38 square kilometers), started a few miles southwest of the city Thursday, with the wind blowing the flames toward the community, according to Misty Hayes, Medora district ranger for the Little Missouri National Grassland.

Officials said Thursday night that crews had stopped the blaze from spreading, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum declared a statewide fire emergency Thursday because of drought conditions.