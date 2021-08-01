North Dakota man to stand trial in attack that killed 4

Isaak's attorneys declined to discuss the case ahead of the trial, but court documents and public comments suggest they will argue that police did a shoddy job in their rush to gather evidence and that Isaak had no reason to commit the killings. No motive has been offered by police or anyone at the company.

Juries want to know why something happened, said Alex Reichert, a criminal defense lawyer from Grand Forks who has handled numerous homicide cases but who has no connection to the Isaak case.

“It sounds like they don’t know why,” Reichert said. “Can they get a conviction without a motive? Yes. There is no requirement for a motive. On the other hand, it gets very difficult in a circumstantial case without a motive. I haven’t handled a case with no motive before.”

The defense attorneys will have two hurdles to overcome before testimony is heard. One is that Isaak has clashed with his lawyers, at one point saying he wanted to represent himself. The judge removed his primary attorney and essentially told Isaak he needed to be represented by a well-known criminal defense team.

The second obstacle is the brutality of the slayings, Reichert said.