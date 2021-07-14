North Dakota man convicted of murder in deaths of mom, cop

Testimony in the livestreamed trial in Grand Forks began on July 2. Jurors started deliberating Tuesday afternoon.

Defense attorney Steven Mottinger told the jury during closing arguments Tuesday that Pendleton had been experiencing “extreme emotional disturbance” on the day of the killings because the officers came to evict him and his mother despite the stress of COVID-19 which Pendleton said had them in self-quarantine early in the pandemic.

Pendleton also thought the officers had killed his mother, but ballistics tests showed the bullet was from Pendleton's semiautomatic rifle.

Grand Forks County prosecutor Carmell Mattison said Pendleton prepared for the confrontation by stocking up on ammunition and that he fired a minimum of 48 rounds using a “high velocity weapon with full metal jacket bullets.”

During the first exchange, Pendleton shot 20 rounds “blindly” through the bedroom wall, not knowing who was on the other side, Mattison said.

“The only person who was prepared on May 27, 2020, was the defendant,” Mattison said. Pendleton was “waiting for law enforcement to open that door so he could pull the trigger,” she said.