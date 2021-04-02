 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Dakota governor declares wildfire emergency
0 comments
AP

North Dakota governor declares wildfire emergency

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on Thursday declared a statewide fire emergency after a wildfire in Billings County caused the city of Medora to be evacuated.

Burgum said the North Dakota National Guard would deploy two Black Hawk helicopters to assist in battling the blaze. Multiple agencies responded to the fire. Interstate 94 was also temporarily closed.

The state has seen a growing number of wildfires with extreme drought conditions across the state. Burgum had placed the National Guard on standby earlier Thursday.

The National Drought Mitigation Center report shows nearly half the state is seeing drought conditions. The North Dakota Forest Service has tracked than 140 wildfires that have burned over 46 square miles (120 square kilometers) in total.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Carbon emissions put earth on red alert

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News