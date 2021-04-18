North Carolina's Hester Ford, oldest living American, dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina woman who grew up picking cotton, got married at 14 and went on to become the oldest living American with more than 120 great-great-grandchildren has died peacefully in her home, according to her family.

Hester Ford was either 115 or 116 years old depending on which census report was accurate. Either way, she was the oldest living American when she died Saturday in Charlotte, according to the Gerontology Research Group, which tracks "supercentenarians." They listed her age listed her as 115 years and 245 days.

"She was a pillar and stalwart to our family and provided much needed love, support and understanding to us all," said her great-granddaughter, Tanisha Patterson-Powe, in a statement emailed to news outlets.

Ford was born on a farm in Lancaster County, South Carolina, in 1905, if you accept the more conservative estimate of her age.

She married John Ford at age 14 and gave birth to the first of her 12 children at age 15.