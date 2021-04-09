North Carolina sites to resume J&J vaccines after CDC review

Two UNC Health clinics plan to resume appointments for the J&J vaccine on Saturday after the CDC informed them on Friday morning that it “found no evidence of a safety concern for the J&J vaccine" after looking at cases in North Carolina and other states.

David Wohl, who oversees vaccine operations at the Friday Center in Chapel Hill and Hillsborough Hospital, said between eight and 14 of roughly 1,250 J&J vaccine recipients it served on Thursday fainted after receiving the shot, though nobody was taken to a hospital.

The medical system said in a statement on Friday morning that those who get the J&J vaccine tend to be younger and have an aversion to needles, which is why they prefer the single-dose shot over the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

“This may also be why there have been more reactions in those vaccinated with J&J,” wrote UNC Health spokesman Alan Wolf.

Wolf said the Hillsborough clinic would offer the Moderna vaccine to patients scheduled to receive the J&J shot on Friday. He said the clinic is exploring ways for the Hillsborough and Chapel Hill locations to better identify people with a history of fainting around needles and provide additional support by having them lie facing upward, offering them drinks and snacks and not moving them to a separate observation area.