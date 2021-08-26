North Carolina Senate OK's bill limiting racial teachings

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is likely to veto the bill if it reaches his desk, as he has previously criticized the measure. It could also get stalled in budget negotiations between Berger, Cooper and House Speaker Tim Moore.

Democrats argue Republicans crafted the bill to placate unfounded concerns among staunch conservatives ahead of the 2022 and 2024 elections. They also say the bill would stymie conversations by dissuading teachers from discussing America's history of racism and lingering effects of slavery.

“Indoctrination is fake news,” said Sen. Gladys Robinson, a Guilford County Democrat. "As a matter of fact, it's more than that. It’s a bold-faced lie. There is no indoctrination. What we need to do is step in our lane and let them (educators) go into theirs.”

The latest action in North Carolina follows a national trend of Republican-controlled legislatures looking to combat certain ideas they associate with “critical race theory,” a complex framework legal scholars developed in the 1970s and 1980s that centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and serves to maintain the dominance of whites in society.