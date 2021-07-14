North Carolina Republicans move to limit classroom race talk

Architects of the theory accuse Republicans of hijacking a national conversation on race and inaccurately representing their ideas. The theory does not argue that people are inherently racist and its proponents do not say they are advocating for a new form of discrimination to remedy past injustices. Instead, they view race as something that is culturally invented. They say the GOP is simply appealing to its largely white base of supporters ahead of next year’s elections.

“This is a 2022 strategy to weaponize white insecurity, to mobilize ideas that have been mobilized again and again throughout history, using a concept or set of ideas that they can convince people is the new boogeyman,” Kimberlé Crenshaw, an early proponent of the theory, said earlier this year.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is likely to veto any final bill that reaches his desk. Republicans would almost assuredly lack the Democratic votes they'd need in both the House and Senate to override a veto.

Republicans backing the proposal have thus far identified three counties — Durham, Mecklenburg and Wake — where groups of teachers have either attended or could soon attend events where they are presented with ideas GOP members link to the theory. Republicans worry views espoused in those trainings could trickle down to students.