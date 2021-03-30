North Carolina lawmakers begin pushing literacy test repeal

“For me, as a representative, to know that I took an oath to uphold the Constitution ... it does make you feel like you’re not truly a part of the state by still having that provision in there, knowing the history and the backstory of why it was enacted,” said first-term Rep. Terry Brown Jr., a Mecklenburg County Democrat, who is Black.

The House voted unanimously for a similar repeal referendum in 2013, but Senate didn't advance it. A 2019 House measure never advanced. This year's bill still must clear two more committees before reaching the House floor.

Three-fifths of the House and the Senate members must agree to schedule such a referendum, which would be set for November 2022 in the current bill.

Rep. Sarah Stevens, a Surry County Republican and another bill sponsor, warned that just because the repeal question is on the 2022 ballot doesn't make its passage by voters a done deal.

“When you start talking about it, people on the ground say, ‘wait a minute, you ought to be able to read and write before you can vote,’” Stevens said. She said some groups have indicated they'd be willing to help educate voters on why the literacy test should be repealed.

