North Carolina judges strike down state’s voter ID law

About three dozen states have laws requesting or requiring voters to show some form of identification at the polls, and about half of these states want photo ID only, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

A provision contained in a sweeping federal overhaul of elections pushed this year by congressional Democrats would effectively neuter state voter ID laws by allowing people without an ID to sign a form at the polls instead.

Six voters — five Black and one biracial — sued in Wake County court on the same day that GOP lawmakers overrode Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the 2018 voter ID bill.

During the trial, Some of the plaintiffs testified about their difficulties in obtaining an ID or voting when the earlier photo ID law was in effect.

Lawyers for the GOP said all voters would continue to be able to vote under the 2018 law.

The plaintiffs’ case emphasized analysis from a University of Michigan professor who said Black voters are 39% more likely to lack a qualifying photo ID than white registered voters. The analysis, however, left out data on some categories of qualifying IDs.

Changes to these and other voting procedures in North Carolina once needed federal preapproval. But a 2013 U.S. Supreme Court ruling meant such “preclearance” actions were no longer required. The legislature approved the 2013 voter ID law just a few weeks after that ruling.

