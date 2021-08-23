North Carolina judges: More felony offenders can now vote

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Tens of thousands of North Carolina residents convicted of felonies but whose current punishments don't include prison time can register to vote and cast ballots, a judicial panel declared Monday.

Several civil rights groups and ex-offenders who sued legislative leaders and state officials in 2019 argue the current 1973 law is unconstitutional by denying the right vote to people who have completed their active sentences or received no such sentence, such as people on probation. They said the rules disproportionately affect Black residents.

In a brief hearing following a trial last week challenging the state's voting restrictions upon felons, Superior Court Judge Lisa Bell said two judges on the three-judge panel have agreed they would issue a formal order soon allowing more felony offenders to vote. The judges are acting before issuing a final ruling from the trial, as voting in October municipal elections begins next month.

The law says felons can register to vote again once they complete all aspects of their sentence, including probation and parole. With Bell's ruling, felons who only must complete these punishments that have no element of incarceration can register again. The decision also would apply to people convicted of a federal felony in North Carolina but whose current punishment is only probation.