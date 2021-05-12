North Carolina House approves bill to limit teaching of race

Rep. James Gailliard, D-Nash, called the proposal “anti-American history," noting that the United States was founded on the backs of millions of slaves being exported into the country.

“This bill is a ‘give me the microphone back' bill because we want to talk but we don't want to listen to everybody else," Gailliard said.

Rep. Kandie Smith, D-Pitt, likened the proposal to “book burning," while Rep. Ashton Clemmons, a Guilford County Democrat who previously worked as a local elementary school principal, said students need to feel uncomfortable in order to progress further in their learning.

“Fundamental to education is discomfort,” Clemmons said. “If you stay in your comfort zone, you are not growing. You are not learning. You fundamentally have to feel discomfort to learn something new.”

The North Carolina Justice Center and the American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina opposed the measure.

North Carolina is not alone in advancing proposals to try to curb ideas central to critical race theory, which highlights how historical inequities and racism continue to shape public policy and social conditions today.