spotlight

North Carolina Christmas parade crash injures performer

  • Updated
  • 0

Performer injured in accident at Raleigh Christmas Parade.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A holiday parade in North Carolina was canceled on Saturday after a truck pulling a float crashed and injured at least one person, news outlets reported.

Witnesses told WTVD-TV that people attending the Raleigh Christmas Parade heard the truck's driver screaming that he had lost control of the vehicle and couldn't stop it before the crash.

North Carolina Parade Float Crash

Police officers work the scene after a truck pulling a float crashed at a holiday parade in Raleigh, N.C., on Saturday.

One person was taken to a hospital by ambulance, The News and Observer reported.

The person struck by the float had been participating in the parade, a Raleigh Police Department news release says. Police advised drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area.

North Carolina Parade Float Accident

Personnel rush to where a person was injured during the Raleigh Christmas Parade in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday.

