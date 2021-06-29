North Carolina bill aims to stop prosecuting 6-year-olds

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Children as young as 6 can be prosecuted in North Carolina juvenile court — the lowest age set by law in the country — but a bipartisan effort would raise the minimum age of delinquency to 10 and move the state out of its status at the bottom.

More than 2,100 complaints were filed against nearly 1,150 youth under 10 during the three fiscal years from 2016 to 2019, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, with Black children disproportionately accused of wrongdoing. The data shows 211 children ages 6 to 9 appeared before a judge, including 54 ultimately found responsible for the complaints.

While state prison officials say no child under 10 was put behind bars during that period, attorneys, racial justice advocates and lawmakers worry that a court appearance itself can create lasting harm.

“The likelihood of them lacking legal capacity is so high and the potential for real identity development damage is also really high,” said Barbara Fedders, director of the Youth Justice Clinic at the University of North Carolina School of Law. “It just feels like we are doing them all a disservice if we can’t find a better way to deal with these issues than prosecution.”