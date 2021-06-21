North Carolina ballot probe figure pleads to benefit fraud

His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 23, with the charges carrying a combined maximum sentence of 15 years, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for eastern North Carolina. Dowless still faces state charges involving the 2016 and 2018 elections. Dowless declined to comment after leaving the hearing.

A federal grand jury indicted Dowless last year. A pretrial document filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it had evidence showing Dowless received at least $135,000 in checks for his work on state and federal campaigns during 2017 and 2018. At the time he applied for Social Security retirement benefits in July 2018, he claimed he was not working and had not worked for the past two years, the document said. He had previously applied for Social Security disability benefits and received them for over five years, prosecutors said.