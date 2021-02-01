Nor'easter could bury the Big Apple in up to 2 feet of snow

The first nor'easter of 2021 is taking shape, bringing up to two feet of snow to New York City and other parts of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast Monday, according to updated forecasts from the National Weather Service .

A potent combination of heavy snow, gusty winds and coastal flooding will make travel difficult to impossible and could knock out power to some. On a five-tiered scale from the National Weather Service, New York City could see a level five or extreme impacts.

Storm timing details

The flakes, which began late Sunday night will pick up intensity throughout Monday, and snowfall rates could get as high as 1 to 2 inches per hour. The storm could drop up to 21 inches by the time it ends Tuesday morning. If that happens, it will be the most snow New York City has seen since the January 22 to 24, 2016 storm that dumped 27.5 inches over a two-day period. It would also cement this storm as one of the most prolific winter storms for the city, placing it in the top 10 of largest snowfall totals on record.