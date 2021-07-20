Nordstrom pivots as shopper habits change during pandemic

Q. Anything left of the COVID-19 safety measures?

A. In most cities and markets we do business in, we are able to do the full makeover in our beauty departments and in our spas. That was probably one of the last things that we’re able to unlock. But we want customers to know — and it’s been this way for quite a while now — that when they come to Nordstrom store, they’re getting the full experience. It’s not a watered-down COVID version of Nordstrom.

Q. What's the customer traffic like?

A. It has been very different across the regions. It started in the South — South Florida, Texas — over the last several months. It's the states that dropped the restrictions first is where traffic started to build. And then as you moved North and West, as states dropped restrictions, we saw that traffic come back pretty quickly. And so we’re encouraged by the path that we’re on and the pace that customers are coming back in.

Q. What makes the anniversary sale extra important this year?

A. More than anything, it’s a wardrobe refresh. People have discovered comfort. They don’t want to sacrifice style. There’s a big demand out there for people to really go through their closets and kind of reinvent how they want to look over the next couple of seasons.