Nonprofits gain funding from unusual source: Marijuana sales

“It provides a predictability and security for our organization that allows us to actually think bigger and think about what we really want to be doing,” says Dave Leon, the organization’s executive director.

The state tries to target funds to small community organizations run by people of color that often serve people who have been incarcerated or have otherwise been affected by drug policies, as well as to groups that work to curb drug use. About 45 percent of people served by the programs that have won grants that Sierra Health oversees are Latino, and 35 percent are Black.

Not all nonprofits and grant makers embrace money tied to marijuana. Using funds generated by the sale of marijuana means programs designed to stop people from using marijuana end up relying on drug use for support.

It’s something Thomas Azzarella, director of the Alaska Afterschool Network, has thought about a lot. Alaska allocates 12.5 percent of its revenue from marijuana sales to fund after-school prevention programs, and Azzarella’s group oversees distribution of the money — $1.25 million to seven organizations in 2019.

He knows he is not going to stop legalization. For him, it’s a question of how to work within the system to do the most good.