Nonprofit pushes Chicago to build anti-racist arts community

About a third of Chicago’s residents are white, but a 2017 survey conducted by Enrich Chicago found more than 70% of board members and other leaders at arts and cultural organizations are white. Numbers at foundations that support the arts were similarly imbalanced.

“From my point of view, artists and cultural workers have always been at the forefront of social movements,” Sanchez said. “What happened last summer showed how that is still true. We shouldn’t be doing this work without leveraging the tools we have. And what we have is an abundance of creativity.”

The MacArthur Foundation provided seed funding for the program. Cate Fox, senior program manager at the foundation, hopes the strategy becomes a model for others hoping to push for dramatic change in institutions that are often slow to embrace it.

“With the twin pandemics really laying bare the inequities in our society, we have an opportunity for change — to not just fix and tinker at the edges of systems,” Fox said. “We’re really invited to construct something new.”

Once the community sessions wrap up in August, organizers will decide how to pursue participants' common goals.